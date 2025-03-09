Paul Heckingbottom’s men were backed by 842 of the North End faithful at Bramall Lane but left empty handed after a 1-0 defeat to the second-placed side.

It represented the Lilywhites’ second loss in eight games in all competitions and leaves the side 16th in the table.

Take a look at our fan gallery from Bramall Lane with photos courtesy of CameraSport to see if you can spot yourself, friends or family.

1 . Preston fan gallery Preston fan gallery as 842 North End fans made the trip to Bramall Lane for 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United. Pictures: CameraSport | CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

