Paul Heckingbottom’s men were backed by 842 of the North End faithful at Bramall Lane but left empty handed after a 1-0 defeat to the second-placed side.
It represented the Lilywhites’ second loss in eight games in all competitions and leaves the side 16th in the table.
Take a look at our fan gallery from Bramall Lane with photos courtesy of CameraSport to see if you can spot yourself, friends or family.
Your next Preston read: Triple Preston North End injury boost at Sunderland the target after absences at Sheffield United
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.