PNE take on Stoke City away from home on Tuesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says his team must be ready for Stoke City’s ‘energy’ on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites head to the bet365 Stadium for match 17 of the league campaign. PNE are without a win in their last six Championship games and, after last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Derby County, head into the Potters clash in 20th place. It’s Narcis Pelach’s team up next for North End and Heckingbottom is well aware of the challenge in store.

"I think we are seeing now, how he wants to play," said Heckingbottom, when asked about the Stoke head coach’s impact. "There is a youthfulness to the team. I know they did sign a lot of young players, but I think you can see that youthfulness reflected in their style now. At times there might be naivety, but there's certainly a lot of energy and willingness to run forward, and try create chances.

“He is probably saying he wants everyone back fit and a full squad to pick from, but I don't think he will go too far away from what he is picking at the minute. Results would probably suggest that, as well. In every game, in this league, you have got to earn the right. When we have, we’ve been really good. We have to approach it that way and worry about how we perform.

“We also have to respect what they are doing and what their threats are. Their energy brings a lot of danger, so if we want to win the game we’ve got to be good with the ball. If we are, I think we can cause them problems. However, if we neglect the bit without the ball and don’t outcompete, and outrun them as well, then it is always going to be a difficult game.”

One player Preston will be coming up against in the Potteries is a familiar face. Stoke signed Tom Cannon on loan in the summer transfer window and he has scored seven goals in 12 appearances - with three in his last four outings. Cannon has replicated the form he showed during his Deepdale spell and Heckingbottom knows his side can’t give the striker many, if any, chances in the game.

"Yeah, he's certainly in the last few games been a threat," said Heckingbottom. "His strengths are that he makes clever runs in behind. And, in and around the box, he can shoot off both feet. So yeah, he is someone who - since his time at Preston - I think has turned into a sought after centre-forward. But, the reason being is that he's an effective centre-forward at this level."