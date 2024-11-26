PNE are back in Championship action on Tuesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will be without Ali McCann at Stoke City - with the midfielder suspended for one match.

The Northern Ireland international picked up his fifth booking of the season, last time out. North End are still without Robbie Brady, while a late call will be made on former Potter, Liam Lindsay. PNE are coming up against a side who tend to operate in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

And Stoke’s in-form man is someone well known to the Lilywhites - Tom Cannon has three goals in his last four appearances for Tuesday’s hosts. Preston drew 1-1 with Derby County last time out and put in a pretty turgid performance, on the whole.

With it a quick turnaround to the bet365 Stadium clash, Heckingbottom may be tempted to freshen things up. In the absence of McCann, a return looks in the offing for Mads Frokjaer - though there have been some concerns over the Dane’s hamstring.

Ryan Ledson would then drop in next to captain Ben Whiteman, though an opportunity could equally come for Iceland international Stefan Thordarson. Changes in defence and between the sticks are very unlikely, unless Lindsay is passed fit.

Wide men Josh Bowler and Jeppe Okkels will only get the nod if Heckingbottom decides to change system, with Brad Potts and Kaine Kesler-Hayden having been preferred in wide areas of late. Up top, the Preston boss may be tempted to bring Milutin Osmajic or Will Keane into the side.

Predicted PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Keane.