Preston North End legend Paul Gallagher has left Stoke City’s coaching staff.

The Scot, who made 313 appearances for the Deepdale club, left Ryan Lowe’s backroom team last summer - to reunite with Alex Neil at the bet365 Stadium. Neil was sacked in December, but Gallagher stayed on following the appointment of Plymouth Argyle boss, Steven Schumacher.

However, the 39-year-old’s time at another one of his former clubs is now over, with Stoke having confirmed his exit. Gallagher oversaw a couple of Championship games last season, as interim manager. He guided Stoke to draws against Swansea City and West Brom.

The ex-Leicester City man officially started his coaching journey in May 2021, after his retirement from playing. Gallagher operated as a first-team coach under Neil and then became assistant coach, after Frankie McAvoy’s appointment. He spent one-and-a-half seasons with Lowe and co.

Stoke’s Sporting Director, Jonathan Walters, said: “I wish to place on record the Club’s thanks to Paul for his work and dedication as part of our first team staff, and during his interim period in charge, last season.