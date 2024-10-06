Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The PNE man started Saturday's derby against his old club

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End winger Robbie Brady believes the only way is up after the international break.

The Lilywhites headed into it with a goalless draw at Burnley, as neither side were able to break the deadlock in Saturday’s Lancashire derby. PNE came closest to doing so, through Ali McCann and Kaine Kesler-Hayden, while Emil Riis saw an early goal given offside - which ought to have stood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Brady, it was his second trip back to Turf Moor in a Preston shirt. Back in February 2023, North End were thrashed 3-0 by the Clarets - who went on to win the Championship. This time, Preston were more than a match for the home side and Brady took plenty of positives away from the clash.

He told the Lancashire Post: “We knew it was going to be a tough task. They are one of the best teams in the league and it’s a tough place to come. I thought we had a good performance and were probably unlucky not to score in the end. You get a sense when you’re in the middle of a game and you’re thinking you might come away with something. I think we had a few chances before half time and the goal I heard was a close call, which maybe could’ve gone our way.

“There are pros and cons to VAR; we are going off one person’s eye. I am not too sure... I heard he got it wrong, but you are going to get close calls. We’ve been on the wrong end of a few now in the last couple of weeks, so hopefully we start getting a bit of luck now. I felt like we were in the game for the whole game. They had a couple of spells, but I thought we stood up to it well and it’s a good point in the end. Any derby, there is going to be a little bit of needle at some stage.

“You have got to keep your head and realise what game you’re in. You don’t want to get invested in that and let things sidetrack you, especially when you’re well in the game like that. As for the amount of points we’ve picked up, we’ll be disappointed with it. But, I would be more disappointed if we weren’t performing, or if it’s what we were seeing day in, day out in training. There is no worry on my part about whether we are going to start picking up points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got a lot of experience in this league and we’re all on the same page at the minute, in what we want to do - and how we want to work. It’s been enjoyable. He knows exactly what he wants from us and he makes that crystal clear. Personally, I am really enjoying working with him and I still think there is plenty more to come. He can change based on what he sees and there are a couple of different roles I can play. But, it is enjoyable for me and it’s keeping me thinking.”