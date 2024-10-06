Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After their 12-month absence from the Championship, Saturday was time to visit neighbours Burnley for another local derby.

Prior to kick-off, I was hopeful – but not that optimistic – of a repeat of our last win there in December 2015, when goals from Will Keane and Daniel Johnson gave us a 2-0 victory.

The odds for this would have been a lot shorter than the 200 million-to-one of me winning the jackpot in the evening’s lottery – effectively much higher, considering I had not bought a ticket. I did not feel that I had won the jackpot following this gritty 0-0 draw, but did feel that I had won a minor prize.

It was our fans who were undoubtedly the happier of the two sets of supporters as they filed out of Turf Moor in the October sunshine of Costa Del Burnley. It was so much better than the capitulation at Millwall the previous week as we more than matched Burnley, who had only lost once this season.

Following the 3-0 win over Watford in midweek, we were brimming with confidence. We should have been a goal up in the opening minutes when Emil Riis’ low shot from a well-worked free kick was disallowed for offside.

It is pleasing to see the team coming up with fresh ideas from set pieces, something we haven’t seen in abundance in recent times. The decision to rule this one out was gut wrenching for the large number of fans behind the goal, who vocally backed their team throughout the game.

The game was also a totally different one to our last visit there two seasons ago, when we were beaten out of sight. A noticeable difference, for me, was that we did not permanently sit in deep and hope for the best – but did get on the front foot and move the ball forward.

I was particularly impressed with loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden, who seems to be settling in well now and nailing down a regular place in our starting line-up. The industrious Ali McCann also put in another fine performance. He has been a real asset since his return to the side from injury.