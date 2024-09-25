Stefan Thordarson joined Preston North End from Silkeborg in the summer. (Image: PNEFC/Ian Robinson) | PNEFC/Ian Robinson

He's four games in to his Championship career, and he's explained how different it is to where he played before.

Preston North End summer signing Stefan Thordarson is eyeing a play-off push as he delivers his verdict on the Championship after moving from Denmark.

The 25-year-old signed from Danish outfit Silkeborg IF for an undisclosed fee in mid-July. He had just come off four years in Denmark, having plyed his trade in Iceland with Iþrottabandalag Akraness.

Thordarson has so far made seven appearances in all competitions, with six of those being starts. The Blackburn Rovers match where the Icelandic international was an unused substitute was the first time he wasn't used in a PNE game he was available for.

North End find themselves just outside the relegation zone, a point above Sheffield Wednesday, but Thordarson has hopes of competing in the play-offs. Six points currently separate them and sixth-placed Leeds United, but a string of good results leading in to the next international break, could change that outlook.

“It’s obviously very different to Icelandic or Danish football,” Thordarson told SportsBoom.com when describing the differences between the Championship, and where he’s played previously.

“I would say the physicality in the Championship is a lot different to Danish or Iceland football, the games are very even.”

“But in the Danish league the games can be a little bit more possession-based. I came from a team that was very possession based, so lots of small, small passes.”

“However, in the Championship you need to be ready for the fight. I want to achieve great things with Preston and challenge for the play-offs.”

Thordarson is a 22-time Iceland international, and started in their two UEFA Nations League fixtures in September. Next month, Iceland have back-to-back home games against Wales and Turkey, and there is a desire from him to help his country qualify for a major tournament.

Iceland haven't completed in a major tournament since the 2018 World Cup, when they went out in the group stage. They are most remembered for reaching the quarter-finals of EURO 2016, having shocked England along the way. It’s been six years since they’ve qualified for anything, and with the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the USA to come in the next two years, Thorardson wants to be there with them, and has inspiration from those who achieved qualification before him.

“We’ve seen what that success does for the whole country,” he added.

“The older generation of players really inspired us and we’d like to do the same.

“We (in the national team) have been talking about it a lot. There’s comparisons now from that team and the team now, we want to also go to a major tournament and be successful.”

“I think there were over 10000 Icelandic people in France (at Euro 2016) when they were playing. You know, from a population of 350,000, I think that’s quite remarkable. It just shows you how much football can bring the whole country together.”