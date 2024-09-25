Carabao Cup: Draw details and ball numbers revealed for Preston North End, Crystal Palace, and co
It's been just over a week since Preston North End claimed a Premier League scalp after they defeated Fulham on penalties in the Carabao Cup.
Ryan Ledson scored the decisive spot-kick as PNE defeated the Cottagers 16-15 in a penalty shootout, which is the longest in the competition's history. PNE are one of only three clubs outside of the Premier League that have booked their place in to the next round of the competition.
Stoke City defeated Fleetwood Town on penalties, whilst Sheffield Wednesday navigated past Blackpool. Bolton Wanderers will have to shock Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium if they are to progress, whilst Newcastle United host League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon at St James Park next week.
Who will conduct the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?
Mark Chapman will host the draw, and he will be joined by two pundits, who will be revealed later to conduct the draw.
When will the fourth round draw take place?
Liverpool v West Ham is the live game, and the draw will take place following the conclusion of that fixture. Should the match finish a draw then it will be slightly delayed, as a penalty shootout will need to be played.
As an estimated guess, the draw should take place at around 10.00 pm to 10.15 pm, or just slightly later.
How does the Carabao Cup fourth round draw work?
A new seeding system which was introduced for this season has been brought in to avoid clubs involved in European competitions playing each other.
The six clubs playing in the Champions League and the Europa League, had their matches played at a different time with Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa playing this week, whilst Man United and Spurs played their Carabao Cup matches last week.
Where can I watch the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?
It will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Football. The draw should also appear on the social media feeds of the Carabao Cup.
Carabao Cup fourth round draw ball numbers confirmed
1 Aston Villa
2 Brentford
3 Brighton & Hove Albion
4 Chelsea
6 Leicester City
7 Manchester City
8 Manchester United
9 Preston North End
10 Sheffield Wednesday
11 Southampton
12 Stoke City
13 Tottenham Hotspur
14 Arsenal or Bolton Wanderers
15 Liverpool or West Ham United
16 AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle United
