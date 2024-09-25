Millwall player returns to Liverpool ahead of Preston North End's trip to The Den

Preston North End won’t face a former Liverpool youngster on Saturday. (Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Preston North End’s next EFL Championship opponents have been dealt an injury blow ahead of Saturday’s match.

Neil Harris has confirmed that Millwall will be without Calum Scanlon for their EFL Championship clash with Preston North End.

Scanlon joined the South London outfit on a season-long loan from the Reds, but has returned to Meryseyside to recover from an injury. The 19-year-old had a stress fracture in his back, and the timescale for his return hasn't been revealed, but he will at least miss Millwall's match with North End at the weekend.

Speaking to the Southwark News, manager Harris said: "“We’re very disappointed to lose him because he was something completely different to what we’ve got in the squad as a very attacking-minded full-back

He added: "He’s gone back to Liverpool to be treated in the short and mid-term. He’s going to be rescanned at six weeks and then we’ll have a better idea how long he’s going to be, whether he’s going to be back soon after that, or whether it’s going to be an extended period. Anything past that is not a discussion at the moment.”

The Liverpool Echo says that Scanlon's injury is a recurrence of a back injury that had him sidelined for lengthy periods. He's expected to be out until November at the earliest, with Millwall and Liverpool working on a six-week basis.

Scanlon joined Millwall just before deadline day but has been limited to just one appearance. After being an unused substitute against Sheffield Wednesday. he made an 11-minute cameo off the bench against Luton Town, and to date that is his only outing in a Millwall shirt.

This is Scanlon's first loan away from Anfield, having made two appearances for Liverpool's senior team. The left-back played two games in the UEFA Europa League last season, with both appearances coming from the bench. Scanlon signed his first professional contract with Liverpool two years ago, and penned a contract extension in April of this year.