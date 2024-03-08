Southampton FC

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe expects his side to head to Southampton, for the second time, next month.

The Lilywhites were due to face Russell Martin's side on Wednesday night. But, the game was postponed after a fire erupted next to the stadium. Health and safety concerns saw the match pulled at around 4pm and two clubs are now working with the EFL, to find a new date.

With the international break coming into play after PNE's trip to Plymouth Argyle next weekend, the St Mary's clash looks set to be mid-to-late April. Southampton were understood to be keen to play North End next week, but Lowe sees post-break as the only viable option.

"It can't be anytime soon, can it?" said Lowe. "Because the schedule is relentless, so I am sure it will be April time I would've thought. I am sure it'll be after the international break sometime; the important ones are the next two, which are Stoke and Plymouth."

On the experience of Wednesday, Lowe added: "We prepped right, did everything properly and travelled down there fine on Tuesday. We travelled on a nice coach and stayed in a lovely hotel; just a bit disappointed it didn't get called off earlier, because we could see the blaze behind the hotel. But, we had some food, had a decent time and then travelled back.

"It gave us two good days to prepare for Stoke. I think, even though we were away from home, we still had the masseurs with us and were in a luxury hotel. The beds were fantastic and we try to give them the best food and nutrition. So, that is not a factor. It was five hours there, five hours back - but it's not as if you are travelling in a mini-bus and are cramped up.

