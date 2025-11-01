Alarms have been set early for the PNE faithful making the long trip to the south coast this afternoon as Paul Heckingbottom’s men face Southampton.
It’s a first visit to St Mary’s for the Lilywhites since the 2023-24 campaign, with Ryan Lowe’s side falling to a 3-0 defeat to the eventual play-off final winners.
North End go into the latest meeting seven points and 13 places above the Saints, who currently sit 20th after an underwhelming return to the Championship.
Will Still’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last week, while PNE came from behind to claim a 3-2 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday.
New signing Jamal Lewis could feature at St Mary’s after signing a deal until December 30 at Deepdale on Friday afternoon.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s Championship fixture.
