Alarms have been set early for the PNE faithful making the long trip to the south coast this afternoon as Paul Heckingbottom’s men face Southampton.

It’s a first visit to St Mary’s for the Lilywhites since the 2023-24 campaign, with Ryan Lowe’s side falling to a 3-0 defeat to the eventual play-off final winners.

North End go into the latest meeting seven points and 13 places above the Saints, who currently sit 20th after an underwhelming return to the Championship.

Will Still’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last week, while PNE came from behind to claim a 3-2 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s Championship fixture.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End predicted XI vs Southampton as in-form pair need replacing and attacking dilemma

1 . Southampton v PNE: Early team and injury news The early team and injury news from both camps as PNE make the trip to Southampton this afternoon. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2 . Ali McCann - Out The popular midfielder, who penned a new long-term deal at Deepdale last month, missed the victory against the Blades with a broken arm. McCann isn’t expected to feature before the upcoming international break. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Sam Edozie - Out The 22-year-old is yet to appear for Southampton in any competition this season. Still confirmed ahead of this afternoon’s contest that Edozie rolled his ankle in training and is set to be out for at least four weeks. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Lewis Gibson - Out Gibson was another member of Heckingbottom’s side who had to be withdrawn during the win over Chris Wilder’s side last week. The defender won’t be available for at least PNE’s next three matches before the international break. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales