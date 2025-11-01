Paul Heckingbottom pre-Southampton

Southampton v Preston North End: Early team and injury news as 12 out and 3 doubts for St Mary's contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 1st Nov 2025, 17:00 GMT

PNE are back in Championship action this afternoon as they face Southampton.

Alarms have been set early for the PNE faithful making the long trip to the south coast this afternoon as Paul Heckingbottom’s men face Southampton.

It’s a first visit to St Mary’s for the Lilywhites since the 2023-24 campaign, with Ryan Lowe’s side falling to a 3-0 defeat to the eventual play-off final winners.

North End go into the latest meeting seven points and 13 places above the Saints, who currently sit 20th after an underwhelming return to the Championship.

Will Still’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last week, while PNE came from behind to claim a 3-2 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday.

New signing Jamal Lewis could feature at St Mary’s after signing a deal until December 30 at Deepdale on Friday afternoon.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s Championship fixture.

The early team and injury news from both camps as PNE make the trip to Southampton this afternoon.

Southampton v PNE: Early team and injury news

The early team and injury news from both camps as PNE make the trip to Southampton this afternoon.

The popular midfielder, who penned a new long-term deal at Deepdale last month, missed the victory against the Blades with a broken arm. McCann isn’t expected to feature before the upcoming international break.

Ali McCann - Out

The popular midfielder, who penned a new long-term deal at Deepdale last month, missed the victory against the Blades with a broken arm. McCann isn't expected to feature before the upcoming international break.

The 22-year-old is yet to appear for Southampton in any competition this season. Still confirmed ahead of this afternoon’s contest that Edozie rolled his ankle in training and is set to be out for at least four weeks.

Sam Edozie - Out

The 22-year-old is yet to appear for Southampton in any competition this season. Still confirmed ahead of this afternoon's contest that Edozie rolled his ankle in training and is set to be out for at least four weeks.

Gibson was another member of Heckingbottom’s side who had to be withdrawn during the win over Chris Wilder’s side last week. The defender won’t be available for at least PNE’s next three matches before the international break.

Lewis Gibson - Out

Gibson was another member of Heckingbottom's side who had to be withdrawn during the win over Chris Wilder's side last week. The defender won't be available for at least PNE's next three matches before the international break.

