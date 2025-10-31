PNE confirm signing ahead of Saturday’s trip to Southampton

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have signed Jamal Lewis on a free transfer, with the Northern Ireland defender agreeing a contract until 30th December at Deepdale.

Following injury to Andrija Vukcevic, and with Robbie Brady and Jordan Thompson also currently sidelined, the Lilywhites moved to bolster their left-sided options. Lewis, 27, saw his contract at Newcastle United expire this summer. He goes straight into contention for Saturday’s trip to Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the move, Lewis told iFollow PNE: Jamal said: “I'm really excited. I’m really grateful for the opportunity and just ready and raring to go, to be honest. I think how the team plays should suit me and I should be able to gel with the team quite well.”

Lewis had a brief loan spell at Brazilian giants Sao Paolo last season - one which was cut short due to an ankle injury suffered in November, while on international duty. Sao Paolo had inserted an option-to-buy Lewis but the loan was cancelled in January.

His senior career began at Norwich City and the full back represented the Canaries on 100 occasions, before sealing a £15million move to Newcastle United in September 2020. One month prior, Liverpool reportedly saw a £10m offer rejected.

He went on to feature 36 times in a Magpies shirt, with the 2023/24 campaign spent on loan at Championship outfit Watford. The 39-cap Northern Irishman made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Vicarage Road club.

Your next PNE read: Predicted XI vs Southampton