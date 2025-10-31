Preston North End confirm signing of ex-Newcastle United and Norwich City man on free transfer
Preston North End have signed Jamal Lewis on a free transfer, with the Northern Ireland defender agreeing a contract until 30th December at Deepdale.
Following injury to Andrija Vukcevic, and with Robbie Brady and Jordan Thompson also currently sidelined, the Lilywhites moved to bolster their left-sided options. Lewis, 27, saw his contract at Newcastle United expire this summer. He goes straight into contention for Saturday’s trip to Southampton.
On the move, Lewis told iFollow PNE: Jamal said: “I'm really excited. I’m really grateful for the opportunity and just ready and raring to go, to be honest. I think how the team plays should suit me and I should be able to gel with the team quite well.”
Lewis had a brief loan spell at Brazilian giants Sao Paolo last season - one which was cut short due to an ankle injury suffered in November, while on international duty. Sao Paolo had inserted an option-to-buy Lewis but the loan was cancelled in January.
His senior career began at Norwich City and the full back represented the Canaries on 100 occasions, before sealing a £15million move to Newcastle United in September 2020. One month prior, Liverpool reportedly saw a £10m offer rejected.
He went on to feature 36 times in a Magpies shirt, with the 2023/24 campaign spent on loan at Championship outfit Watford. The 39-cap Northern Irishman made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Vicarage Road club.
