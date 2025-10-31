Paul Heckingbottom pre-Southampton

Preston North End predicted XI vs Southampton as in-form pair need replacing and attacking dilemma

By George Hodgson
Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:00 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 11:01 GMT

PNE are back on the road in the Championship this weekend

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will make at least two changes to his team on Saturday.

The Lilywhites head to Southampton with defensive duo Lewis Gibson and Andrija Vukcevic out injured, after sustaining issues against Sheffield United last Friday. Key midfielder Ali McCann is also out with a broken arm.

Those three join Brad Potts, Robbie Brady, Jordan Thompson and Will Keane on the sidelines - the senior quartet have not featured at all this campaign. Pol Valentin is progressing well but won’t be ready to return this weekend either.

One positive has been a full week of training for Milutin Osmajic - which PNE’s boss had stressed the importance of. He could come back into the starting XI but loan man Daniel Jebbison played a key role in beating the Blades, last time out.

Below is our predicted PNE team to start at St Mary’s!

An easy call to make assuming the Dane is good to go.

1. GK: Daniel Iversen

An easy call to make assuming the Dane is good to go. | CameraSport - Rob Newell

His spot doesn't look in any danger for this one.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

His spot doesn't look in any danger for this one. | Getty Images

Came on and did well last Friday and should get the nod in the absence of Gibson.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

Came on and did well last Friday and should get the nod in the absence of Gibson. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

He's been performing consistently well and should continue in the XI this weekend.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

He's been performing consistently well and should continue in the XI this weekend. | CameraSport - Ian Cook

