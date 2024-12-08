PNE drew 1-1 at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl admitted Preston North End deserved all three points in Saturday’s clash at Hillsborough.

The Lilywhites hit the front after 14 minutes, through Emil Riis, and then had plenty of opportunities to extend that lead. Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman - back in the side after suspension - then saved a spot-kick from Josh Windass, seven minutes into the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That looked like being a pivotal moment in the game, but Preston would end up rueing the chances they spurned. As the contest entered the closing stages, Anthony Musaba was allowed too much space and he picked out Michael Smith, whose weak effort inside the box crept over the line. Rohl, who made three half-time substitutions, pulled few punches in his post-match assessment.

Read More Preston North End post-match huddle at Sheffield Wednesday explained as Heckingbottom passes on media duty

“We deserved nothing today, I must say,” said the Owls boss post-match. “For me Preston was the better team, they deserved to win and we were very lucky. It’s not what I want to see from my team and I think you’ve asked me before what the difference is between home and away - I think it’s a bit our mindset. We want to play nice football and then do the hard work at home, and that’s something we have to understand.

“In this division you have to do the basics right, be aggressive, be nasty and organised, and have a good net. Then you can grow into the game and then you can play nice football. The first 10 minutes showed a lot today. I take it as a defeat, I’ve said this to my team. We didn’t win a point, we lost two points, and we now have to show a reaction on Tuesday.”