Preston North End assistant manager Stuart McCall admitted there was frustration after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. The Lilywhites hit the front after 14 minutes, with Emil Riis on hand to convert from a yard after Mads Frokjaer’s low cross picked him out. More chances came along in the first half, but Owls shot-stopper James Beadle was there to limit further damage. Early in the second half, a glorious opportunity was spurned by Brad Potts and Wednesday were awarded a penalty three minutes later. But, Freddie Woodman produced a big save to keep out Josh Windass from 12 yards. Danny Rohl’s side did find their equaliser on 76 minutes, though, through Michael Smith. Follow our NEW Preston North End dedicated Facebook page Post-match, McCall said: “Mixed emotions. Delighted with lots of the football the lads have produced, in obviously difficult conditions. But, frustrated is probably the word and disappointed we have not taken all three points, if we are honest. When you are on top like that (in the first half) you need to take advantage and we did. We got our goal and the ‘keeper makes a brilliant save, with his feet, not long after it. So, it could’ve been two-nil and we were playing some good stuff. “Everything we had worked on during the week was coming to fruition. Obviously, they are going to have spells in the game - as the home side and they are on a good run of form. So, yeah, overriding feeling is pleased with the performance but, yet again, another one we think has just got away and it should’ve been three. But, I think if you manage to take a point away from home and, as the old saying goes, win your home games then you probably accept it. “But, yeah, lots of good things and it will be a hard one to watch back in the fact we’ll probably rue a few things. Pottsy probably doesn’t know how he has missed it, but he is in the right area and we got into places we’d worked on all week. The cut-back, I don’t know how far Emil was off putting it in. It comes to Pottsy, he takes his time and I think everyone thought he’d just put it in. But, it went into the side netting and listen, it happens. That is football unfortunately, but the good thing is we are making opportunities. “We have, obviously, just got to start taking more that we are creating. Unfortunately, our electrical equipment had crashed so we have not seen it back. But, it looked a soft goal (to concede). I cannot really comment on it. Again, Windass had his shot first half, but overall we kept them relatively quiet. And, again, it has probably been another strong defensive performance away from home - but a soft goal to lose, yeah. I think the overall feeling is keep performing like that, we’ll be fine. But, we have got to start taking our chances.” One player who looked visibly tired on the day, as the rain pelted down, was Potts. There were other tired bodies but Preston’s first substitution was made after Wednesday’s 76th minute equaliser. Captain Ben Whiteman and striker Milutin Osmajic then came on late in the day. McCall said it was a match where the management were reluctant to change too much on the pitch, with the conditions one factor in that. He said: “Yeah, because we were playing so well and sometimes it is difficult to come off the bench - you turn around, look at them and everyone is cold and wet. They have got to get ready and it maybe takes five or ten minutes to get into the game. But, we felt Emil still had another goal in him and was playing well up there. We were still creating... Sam Greenwood, Mads. Stefan (Thordarson) got a little knock. “I think the back five were solid, so there wasn’t a lot to change really. I thought we were still in command, although you expect Sheffield Wednesday to have a go when they make subs. Especially at home, they are going to have some part of the game and create some opportunities. Even though they were still doing that, or coming on to us a bit more, we were still breaking and having good opportunities ourselves. I think, in the conditions, it was a good, end-to-end game, with a few chances for both sides.” After the full time whistle, Heckingbottom was keen to get the entire squad together out on the pitch and have a word in a huddle - which McCall also took part in. Preston’s assistant gave a flavour of what was said in those few minutes. “I was just saying: ‘Let’s get in the dressing room!’ - I was freezing,” he joked. “No, yeah, it was positive - but there was disappointment and anger, because we felt we should have more. But, I think the fans showed great backing and appreciated. They are not daft and you appreciate if you see a team giving everything - and playing as well. “Their support today was very good. It was just a case of: ‘Listen, don’t be down’ - as we have discussed. We have not won for a few games, however many it may be, but let’s not get down and depressed and have a cloud over us. Keep performing like that, believe in what we are doing, believe in each other and the results will come.”