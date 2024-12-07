Preston North End player ratings vs Sheffield Wednesday with four 7.5/10s and one 5/10

By George Hodgson
Published 7th Dec 2024, 15:20 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 08:59 BST
How we rated the PNE players at Hillsborough this afternoon

Preston North End drew their 10th game of the campaign as it finished 1-1 against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: 6.5

He made a great save and then reacted quickly to keep out Windass’ penalty. But, Smith’s tame effort crept in for the equaliser.

Jordan Storey: 7

Didn’t do a great deal wrong in the game - was defensively switched on and competitive for most of it.

Jack Whatmough: 7.5

Made a big tackle on Smith in the first half and a crucial block in the second. Seven clearances on the day from PNE’s number five.

Andrew Hughes: 7

Aggressive in a lot of his defending and made his fair share of tackles, interceptions and clearances.

Brad Potts: 5

No lack of endeavour from the number 44. But, he allowed the cross to come in too easily for Smith’s goal and missed a massive chance at 0-1.

Ali McCann: 7.5

Another tenacious shift from the midfielder. Matched Wednesday’s energy and some good moments in possession.

Stefan Thordarson: 7

Neat and tidy in possession - started the game impressively and looked in command. Drifted in and out but kept competing.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: 6.5

A battling display down the left and went close to breaking the deadlock. Dived in and gave away the penalty in the second half.

Mads Frokjaer: 7.5

He was the best player on the pitch in the first half, providing the assist for Riis and pulling strings in the Wednesday half.

Sam Greenwood: 7.5

A lively showing from the number 20. Created a couple of big chances from crosses and had a few efforts at goal himself.

Emil Riis: 7

Was in the right place, at the right time, to break the deadlock. Saw a couple of other chances go begging - one he should’ve done better with while another was saved brilliantly.

Substitutes

Duane Holmes - 6

Introduced for the final 15 minutes or so. Added some freshness to the performance.

Ben Whiteman - 6

Brought on in the closing stages. Put a couple of strong tackles in.

Milutin Osmajic - 6

Came on with only a few minutes of the game left. Closed defenders down and charged around.

