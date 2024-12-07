Preston North End player ratings vs Sheffield Wednesday with four 7.5/10s and one 5/10
Preston North End drew their 10th game of the campaign as it finished 1-1 against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman: 6.5
He made a great save and then reacted quickly to keep out Windass’ penalty. But, Smith’s tame effort crept in for the equaliser.
Jordan Storey: 7
Didn’t do a great deal wrong in the game - was defensively switched on and competitive for most of it.
Jack Whatmough: 7.5
Made a big tackle on Smith in the first half and a crucial block in the second. Seven clearances on the day from PNE’s number five.
Andrew Hughes: 7
Aggressive in a lot of his defending and made his fair share of tackles, interceptions and clearances.
Brad Potts: 5
No lack of endeavour from the number 44. But, he allowed the cross to come in too easily for Smith’s goal and missed a massive chance at 0-1.
Ali McCann: 7.5
Another tenacious shift from the midfielder. Matched Wednesday’s energy and some good moments in possession.
Stefan Thordarson: 7
Neat and tidy in possession - started the game impressively and looked in command. Drifted in and out but kept competing.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden: 6.5
A battling display down the left and went close to breaking the deadlock. Dived in and gave away the penalty in the second half.
Mads Frokjaer: 7.5
He was the best player on the pitch in the first half, providing the assist for Riis and pulling strings in the Wednesday half.
Sam Greenwood: 7.5
A lively showing from the number 20. Created a couple of big chances from crosses and had a few efforts at goal himself.
Emil Riis: 7
Was in the right place, at the right time, to break the deadlock. Saw a couple of other chances go begging - one he should’ve done better with while another was saved brilliantly.
Substitutes
Duane Holmes - 6
Introduced for the final 15 minutes or so. Added some freshness to the performance.
Ben Whiteman - 6
Brought on in the closing stages. Put a couple of strong tackles in.
Milutin Osmajic - 6
Came on with only a few minutes of the game left. Closed defenders down and charged around.