How we rated the PNE players at Hillsborough this afternoon

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End drew their 10th game of the campaign as it finished 1-1 against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Read More Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Preston North End RECAP and highlights with costly miss and penalty drama

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: 6.5

He made a great save and then reacted quickly to keep out Windass’ penalty. But, Smith’s tame effort crept in for the equaliser.

Jordan Storey: 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Didn’t do a great deal wrong in the game - was defensively switched on and competitive for most of it.

Jack Whatmough: 7.5

Made a big tackle on Smith in the first half and a crucial block in the second. Seven clearances on the day from PNE’s number five.

Andrew Hughes: 7

Aggressive in a lot of his defending and made his fair share of tackles, interceptions and clearances.

Brad Potts: 5

No lack of endeavour from the number 44. But, he allowed the cross to come in too easily for Smith’s goal and missed a massive chance at 0-1.

Ali McCann: 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another tenacious shift from the midfielder. Matched Wednesday’s energy and some good moments in possession.

Stefan Thordarson: 7

Neat and tidy in possession - started the game impressively and looked in command. Drifted in and out but kept competing.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: 6.5

A battling display down the left and went close to breaking the deadlock. Dived in and gave away the penalty in the second half.

Mads Frokjaer: 7.5

He was the best player on the pitch in the first half, providing the assist for Riis and pulling strings in the Wednesday half.

Sam Greenwood: 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lively showing from the number 20. Created a couple of big chances from crosses and had a few efforts at goal himself.

Emil Riis: 7

Was in the right place, at the right time, to break the deadlock. Saw a couple of other chances go begging - one he should’ve done better with while another was saved brilliantly.

Substitutes

Duane Holmes - 6

Introduced for the final 15 minutes or so. Added some freshness to the performance.

Ben Whiteman - 6

Brought on in the closing stages. Put a couple of strong tackles in.

Milutin Osmajic - 6

Came on with only a few minutes of the game left. Closed defenders down and charged around.