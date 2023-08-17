Ryan Lowe has dismissed rumours that loanee Calvin Ramsey is heading back to Liverpool.

The Preston boss also provided an injury update on the 20-year-old, who is yet to feature for the Lilywhites to date this season.

Lowe said the right-back had suffered an injury setback that he described as ‘nothing major’. However, he did admit that the Scot will be out for at least 6-8 weeks.

The news will come as a blow to the Deepdale outfit, with Ramsey representing Preston’s first signing of the summer.

Exactly what the injury is has not been disclosed, but the Liverpool youngster required surgey on his knee in February, which ruled him out for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Speaking to the club website, Lowe said: ‘Calvin’s had a bit of a setback, but it’s nothing major. We’ll make sure between us and Liverpool that we do the right things with him.

‘He’s just had a bit of a setback and we’ll make sure we monitor him now. If it takes six to eight weeks, whatever it takes, we’ll make sure we’ll build him up and get him stronger.

‘There’s a lot of rumours that he’s going back to Liverpool and the loan’s being cancelled, that’s not going to happen.

‘I’ve spoken to him a couple of times already and he’s champing at the bit to get back in with us with the lads.’

Ramsey made three pre-season appearances for Preston following confirmation of his season-long loan move at the end of June.

His last outing was a 29-minute runout against Stockport on July 29. He’s subsequently missed Championship games against Bristol City and Sunderland, and the Carabao Cup fixture against Salford.