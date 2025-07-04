Shay Reid | Belfast News Letter

The young striker has been linked with Celtic previously

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End are reportedly taking Cliftonville youngster Shay Reid on trial.

Reports of the Lilywhites’ interest first emerged in early June, and PNE now look set to take the teenage forward on a one-week trial this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker turns 17 in a couple of weeks but has already broken on to the first team scene, with the NIFL Premiership outfit.

He has had two trial periods with Scottish giants Celtic and is said to be of interest to Championship new boys Wrexham, as well as Aberdeen.

Reid came through at the Belfast-based club and smashed in 23 goals across 32 outings, during last season’s U20 Premiership Development League.

That scoring run was alongside Reid’s 21 goals in 25 appearances at U18 level. Reid was on target in Cliftonville’s first pre-season friendly last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End lost one of their highly-rated young attacking players this summer, with Theo Mawene snapped up by Brentford after his two-year scholarship.

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile remains on board, with the 18-year-old tied down until 2026 on a professional contract.

Preston were linked with another young forward this week, this time from the Republic of Ireland.

The Deepdale club have reportedly shown an interest in Cork City starlet Cathal O’Sullivan - who is said to be attracting Premier League clubs.

Your next PNE read: Brighton man reportedly set to join Preston