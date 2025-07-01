The Cork City starlet has been linked with Premier League clubs

Preston North End are one of several clubs to be linked with Cork City starlet Cathal O’Sullivan.

The 18-year-old Ireland U21 international has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the year, with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Celtic and now Brentford credited with interest in the winger.

O’Sullivan made moves into the first team scene towards the end of the 2023 season and firmly broke on to that stage in 2024, as Tim Clancy’s side won the First Division. He scored seven goals last season and has assisted three this term, across 18 outings.

One of O’Sullivan’s team mates is former PNE striker Sean Maguire, who hailed the young attacker as ‘the best teenager in the country’ and predicted he will ‘definitely go and play at the highest level of football in England’.

“He can be whatever he wants,” said Maguire. “He’s one of the best young fellas I’ve played with, and that includes in England. Not just because of his talent, it’s just his attitude towards everything.

“That’s what teams in England will look for first, because you can just see it clear as day how good he is on the ball. He’s a joy to play with. When he eventually goes to England, I’ll be gutted not to play with him again, because of how good he is.

“But I’ll be keeping tabs on his career, because he’ll definitely play for Ireland. He’s that good. I genuinely think he’s special... Whatever the club gets from him, he probably should be worth 10 times more.”

Irish football expert’s verdict

"Yeah, Cathal O’Sullivan is the name on everyone’s lips at the moment,” Darryl Geraghty told Betway. “He’s a left-footer but normally operates off the right side of an attacking three, cutting in to shoot. I think - thanks to his low centre of gravity and pace from a standing start - he’s made the step up to the Irish Premier Division look easy.

“What really stands out with him though - and it might not be the first thing you think of with a player like this - is his ferocious tenacity. He works back, does the ugly side of the game and that’s something managers notice. Now, of course, like any young attacker, the final ball and his ruthlessness in front of goal will only get better with age."

