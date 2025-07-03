Preston North End finalising sixth signing as Brighton man reportedly closes in on move
Preston North End are set to sign Odeluga Offiah on a permanent deal from Brighton, according to reports.
South London based journalist Richard Cawley has reported that Charlton Athletic were interested in signing the 22-year-old, but he is on his way to Deepdale. The Lancashire Post understands that PNE have been trying to finalise signing number six this week, with all parties having reached agreements.
Right centre-back has been a target position for Preston to strengthen and Offiah, 22, would boost competition there. He spent last season on loan with North End’s rivals Blackpool and the first half of the 2023/24 campaign at Hearts. Offiah made 42 appearances for the Seasiders and nine for the Scottish club.
He joined the Seagulls’ academy in 2017 from Bromley and represented Brighton’s first team on 10 occasions. His contract at the Premier League club is set to expire in 2026. Queens Park Rangers were also linked along with the Addicks, but Preston look to have won the race.
Offiah would become the sixth addition of the summer for North End, and fifth permanent swoop. Paul Heckingbottom has added Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Thierry Small and Jordan Thompson to his squad, while completing a loan move for AFC Bournemouth front man Daniel Jebbison.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.