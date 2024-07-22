Chelsea star to leave 'this week' and reportedly join Preston North End or Sheffield United
Preston North End have reportedly submitted a loan offer for Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, who will make a decision imminently.
That is according to reports on Monday evening, with it suggested that the 20-year-old will leave Chelsea on loan this week. As well as the Lilywhites, Sheffield United are said to have sent a proposal to the Blues - while Millwall are claimed to be in the race.
Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers were linked earlier in the summer, along with Italian club Como 1907. But, the latest word is that it’s down to PNE and the Blades - with Gilchrist not heading away to the United States for Chelsea’s pre-season tour.
Preston made two midfield signings at the start of July, and have been targeting defensive reinforcements ever since. A wing-back has been a priority, along with a central defender. And, Gilchrist has remained one of the main names in the frame.
Sheffield United will provide stern competition, having sold right-back Jayden Bogle to Leeds for a reported £5m. The Bramall Lane club are already said to have won the race for Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows, for a fee of £3m plus add-ons.
PNE saw a bid rejected for Burrows earlier this month. Gilchrist would provide a boost to North End manager Ryan Lowe, who is searching for competition at right wing-back for stalwart Brad Potts - and looking for signings who will improve the starting XI.
The Chelsea man turned out 17 times for the first team last season - including against Preston in the FA Cup. He scored his first goal for the senior side in a 6-0 rout of Everton.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.