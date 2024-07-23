'Then it will' - Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has high hopes for quartet next season
Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe hopes his strike-force can play a pivotal role over the course of the 2024/25 season.
The Lilywhites tied Ched Evans down to a player-coach deal this summer, so the number nine is available to play if needed. But, he has Will Keane, Emil Riis and Milutin Osmajic for competition - as well as last summer’s recruit Layton Stewart.
Keane was top scorer in 2023/24, while club-record signing Osmajic chipped in and Riis caught the eye upon his return from 11 months out injured. Lowe didn’t rule out signing another striker this summer, but for now he has high hopes for those already in the building. And as for Riis, the prospect of a full pre-season bodes well.
“Hopefully, yeah,” said Lowe, when asked if it’s like having a new player. “He sort of hit a brick wall towards the back end of the season, because of where he’d come from. He got back ever so well and credit where credit is due, to him. He got himself back in the team, scoring goals.
“He worked every hour God sent. I remember Pollie (Mike Pollitt) used to say to him every day in the canteen: ‘Another day closer, another day closer’. He certainly was and he got to that level of scoring goals. We are hoping that he can fulfill that again this season.”
On his forward line, Lowe added: “I think, what we’ve got now, there are some clubs who have not got any strikers - let alone three or four. We’ve obviously got Layton (Stewart), who is young but champing at the bit to try and get an opportunity.
“We’ve got Milly, who has shown what he can do. His percentage ratio of being clinical was probably the best in the division, albeit it was eight goals. Keano finished on 13 goals - a different type of striker. And Emil finished on eight, but has scored 20 goals before. If we can get all them firing, when they are called upon, then it will hopefully help us in the long run.”
