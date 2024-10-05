'They definitely' - Scott Parker left frustrated after Preston North End take a point at Burnley
Burnley manager Scott Parker expressed frustration after his side’s 0-0 draw with Preston North End.
The Lilywhites shared the spoils at Turf Moor, in Saturday’s 12:30pm kick off. PNE striker Emil Riis had an early goal ruled offside, which ought to have stood. Paul Heckingbottom’s side had more chances in the first half, but the Clarets limited them in the second and neither side were able to break the deadlock.
Over the 90 minutes, North End shot-stopper Freddie Woodman saved well from Jaidon Anthony and Lyle Foster saw a close range effort blocked, late in the day. Burnley, overall, were dealt with efficiently by Preston and Parker admitted his side didn’t create too much.
“There’s a little bit of disappointment there for sure. We came here with aspirations of trying to win the game and get three points, but in the first-half the game was sticky for us, there’s no denying that,” said Parker. “We had some challenges, for sure. Preston obviously came here with a plan and caused us some problems, although we also had our moments for sure. They definitely asserted themselves, in terms of how they came here today.
“In the second-half we knocked on the door really without fully kicking it down - I think that’s fair to say. We faced up to the battle which was clearly there in terms of how Preston came and approached the game, and disrupted it in the second-half, which just took the wind out of the game in certain moments. There were a lot of stoppages, just when we were picking up momentum. Overall, frustration, but delighted with the team, where we currently are and the effort.”
