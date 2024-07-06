Sam Greenwood | Getty Images

Leeds United man is PNE’s first signing of the transfer window

New Preston North End signing Sam Greenwood is delighted to be on board and wants to excite the Deepdale crowd.

On Friday the Lilywhites confirmed the arrival of the Leeds United man, on a season-long loan deal - North End have also included an option-to-buy in the deal. The former Middlesbrough man is Preston’s first recruit of the transfer window.

He will now travel to Spain with the rest of the squad, for this week’s training camp and friendly against Lincoln City. Upon signing, Greenwood said manager Ryan Lowe was a big factor in him making the move to North End.

“It’s exactly what I want so I can get settled in, get a pre-season under my belt and be ready to go for the season,” Greenwood told in-house media. “It went really quickly and when I knew that Ryan wanted me, I believe he’s a manager that can get the best out of me. I know how good he is - a young up-and-coming manager - so it gives me confidence to play under him.

“I was doing some training out in Spain (last summer), with a coach who’s one of his friends. He came along to watch and saw some of my finishing - that’s why he must’ve wanted to sign me! It’s really important. It shows he believes in me and I’m sure he’s followed me since then. I can’t wait to play for him.”

The 22-year-old came through at Sunderland and Arsenal, before making the switch to Elland Road in 2020. He has made 35 appearances for Leeds’ first team, and turned out 37 times for Boro last season in the Championship - scoring five goals. At this stage of his career, Greenwood sees PNE as the perfect move for him.

“Yeah, it’s been really good,” said Greenwood. “I have learned a lot, especially playing in the Premier League, against the best players in the world. I’ve learned a lot in the Championship as well and I feel this season, Preston can really get the best out of me. I have my personal targets but most important for me is to see where we can get as a team and really push for the play-offs.