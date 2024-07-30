Milutin Osmajic and Robbie Brady with the goals at the Peninsula Stadium

The Lilywhites had plenty of chances in the first half to take the lead, but it took until the 45th minute for Ryan Lowe’s side to break the deadlock - when Robbie Brady fizzed in a fierce strike from 20 yards. Chances kept coming for the visitors, and they eventually added a second late in the day - when substitute Milutin Osmajic slammed home from close range.