Salford City 0-2 Preston North End RECAP and highlights from pre-season friendly win
Preston North End ran out 2-0 winners at Salford City, in the penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer.
The Lilywhites had plenty of chances in the first half to take the lead, but it took until the 45th minute for Ryan Lowe’s side to break the deadlock - when Robbie Brady fizzed in a fierce strike from 20 yards. Chances kept coming for the visitors, and they eventually added a second late in the day - when substitute Milutin Osmajic slammed home from close range.
You can recap the action from the Peninsula Stadium, below!
Salford City vs Preston North End LIVE
FULL TIME: Salford City 0-2 PNE
Victory for PNE, as Robbie Brady’s first half strike and Milutin Osmajic’s close range effort clinch a 2-0 win at Salford.
One more pre-season test to go, at home to Everton on Saturday. Thanks for following our coverage tonight... reaction and ratings to follow!
86' More subs
Theo Mawene and Noah Mawene replace Brad Potts and Ryan Ledson. (0-2)
GOAL! Salford City 0-2 PNE
Frokjaer slams a cross in from the right and Osmajic is there to smash home the loose ball into the roof of the net. (0-2)
84' Fired over
Nmai works room for the shot from 18 yards but it’s blazed over.
83' PNE sub
Kacper Pasiek is on for Kian Best, at left wing-back. (0-1)
71' PNE subs
Lindsay, Brady, Riis and Greenwood make way for Whatmough, Hughes, Osmajic and Keane. (0-1)
69' Well kept out
Another excellent pass from Brady, who slides Holmes in first time. The American pulls the trigger with his left foot and it’s brilliantly blocked. Riis then goes close with a header, but the goalkeeper is there to hold it. (0-1)
63' Chaos in the box
Brady takes the corner short and gets it back from Frokjaer. The delivery into the box is quality and Young makes a hash of the catch, but the shot on the swivel - from a PNE man - is blocked.
Salford then go up the other end and Cornell has to race out to deny Stockton the equaliser, with his follow-up effort volleyed into the side netting. (0-1)
61' Steered wide
Greenwood with a positive run off the ball and it’s played in behind for him to fetch. The number 15 takes it into the box and drags it wide, though he could well have been trying to cross. (0-1)
57' First PNE change
Mads Frokjaer replaces Ben Whiteman, who passes the armband to Robbie Brady. (0-1)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.