Salford City attacker looking forward to Preston North End test in the Carabao Cup

Preston North End are back in action on Tuesday night

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

Salford City attacker Conor McAleny is looking forward to testing himself against Preston North End. The Ammies head to Deepdale on Tuesday night in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Neil Wood’s side make the trip to Lancashire in confident mood after winning on their opening day of the League Two season 2-0 away at Forest Green Rovers. McAleny was on the scoresheet along with Matt Smith.

Preston have the opportunity to freshen up their side and boss Ryan Lowe has a decision to make on what starting XI to pick. His team head into the cup clash on the back of their 1-1 draw away at Bristol City last time out.

McAleny, who scored 10 goals in all competitions, already has one under his belt this term and has told Salford’s club media after their recent win: “It’s a massive win, a good statement on the league to win 2-0 away from home. These have just come down from the league above too, and I don’t think we were at our best but nonetheless, a good start and a great three points.

“I was in the right place at the right time. I didn’t expect it to fall to me to be honest, I can’t remember who it hit it might’ve hit Watto, but it just sat up nice, I put my laces through it and buzzing it went in. As a forward it’s always nice to score on the first day, it settles you down a bit. There’s a lot more games to go, a lot more goals to score, and hopefully we can carry on.

“The lads at the back soaked up the pressure really well towards the end, it felt like we have a lot of security with them, they were solid.”

Speaking ahead of the Preston game, he said he is looking forward to the match: “Yeah definitely, (it’s a) nice stadium. We can test ourselves against a team two leagues above so yeah let’s go.”

Salford reached the play-offs in the fourth tier in the last campaign but lost at the semi-finals stage over two legs to Stockport County. They have been in the Football League since their promotion from the National League in 2019.