Preston North End drew 1-1 away at Bristol City this weekend. The Lilywhites are back in action on Tuesday night against Salford City in the Carabao Cup at home.

They then face Sunderland at Deepdale on Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship....

Hull City want goalkeeper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City are keen on Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar along with Red Star Belgrade, as detailed in a report by The Sun. The Tigers are in the hunt for another stopper to compete with Matt Ingram for their number one spot. Kovar, 23, has spent time away from Old Trafford at Swindon Town, Burton Albion and Sparta Prague in the past to gain experience.

Sheffield Wednesday complete latest signing

Sheffield Wednesday have been busy on the transfer front over recent weeks as Xisco Munoz looks to put his own stamp on the squad. They have announced the addition of goalkeeper Devis Vasquez on loan from Italian giants AC Milan. The Owls were beaten 2-1 at home by Southampton on Friday night.

Leeds United sign defender

Leeds United have re-signed Sam Byram on a free transfer following his exit from Norwich City at the end of the last campaign. The full-back rose up through the youth ranks at Elland Road before leaving for West Ham in 2016. He has now returned to Yorkshire and has penned a one-year contract.