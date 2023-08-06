Championship news: Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday complete deals, Hull City eye Man Utd player
Latest transfer news from around the Championship as Preston North End prepare for their next game
Preston North End drew 1-1 away at Bristol City this weekend. The Lilywhites are back in action on Tuesday night against Salford City in the Carabao Cup at home.
They then face Sunderland at Deepdale on Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship....
Hull City want goalkeeper
Hull City are keen on Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar along with Red Star Belgrade, as detailed in a report by The Sun. The Tigers are in the hunt for another stopper to compete with Matt Ingram for their number one spot. Kovar, 23, has spent time away from Old Trafford at Swindon Town, Burton Albion and Sparta Prague in the past to gain experience.
Sheffield Wednesday complete latest signing
Sheffield Wednesday have been busy on the transfer front over recent weeks as Xisco Munoz looks to put his own stamp on the squad. They have announced the addition of goalkeeper Devis Vasquez on loan from Italian giants AC Milan. The Owls were beaten 2-1 at home by Southampton on Friday night.
Leeds United sign defender
Leeds United have re-signed Sam Byram on a free transfer following his exit from Norwich City at the end of the last campaign. The full-back rose up through the youth ranks at Elland Road before leaving for West Ham in 2016. He has now returned to Yorkshire and has penned a one-year contract.
In other Leeds news, their midfielder Tyler Adams is being linked with a move to Chelsea. According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League giants are exploring the possibility of luring the USA international to Stamford Bridge in this transfer window. He moved to England last year from RB Leipzig and impressed for the Whites last season despite their relegation.