Ryan Lowe and Peter Ridsdale

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is not anticipating a flurry of business in next month's transfer window.

The Lilywhites brought eight players to the club in the summer - loan men Liam Millar and Calvin Ramsay along with permanent additions Duane Holmes, Will Keane, Jack Whatmough, Mads Frokjaer, Milutin Osmajic and Layton Stewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE's squad is not lacking numbers, but outgoings are always possible - whether it be fringe players moving on or those in the final six months of their deals getting picked off. Lowe's early expectations are for North End to potentially allow a couple of players to leave on loan, while staying on the look out for quality themselves.

"We've got a couple of options and ideas, but it all depends doesn't it?" said Lowe. "As I say, we've got 26 players and potentially 27/28 when everyone is available. So, I am not sitting here saying we need this or that. If something comes up that tickles our fancy and we think can help us, then fine. But, as you've seen, I think we've got two players for each position.

"If Layton does go out on loan, then it won't make a big difference - we've got Emil on the way back, which gives us four striker then lads who can play as false nines or tens. Patrick might look to get out and get some games, potentially. He's another one who is just not quite in the squad at the moment. But other than that, if one goes out then we'll maybe look to get someone in. As for the striking department, we're fine.

"We've got Emil coming back, which people will say is an old cliché of him being like a new striker. Depending on any other lads, who come and see me if they are not playing as many games as they'd like - we won't stand in anyone's way, providing it is right for the club and player. As we speak, the recruitment team will always have targets, but we are not sitting here saying we need to do this or that - we're quite relaxed on it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad