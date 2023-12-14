The former Liverpool striker could go out on loan in the January transfer window

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has spoken to Layton Stewart about going out on loan in January - after his summer move to Deepdale.

The former Liverpool man signed a three-year contract with PNE and has spent the last few months getting up to speed physically. Lowe has praised Stewart whenever asked about him, but the centre-forward has been limited to 14 minutes of match action.

And, having not made the last few match day squads, the rest of Stewart's season has naturally come into focus. Preston's boss has high, long-term hopes for the player but believes a loan move could be hugely beneficial next month.

"We are looking to potentially get him to League One," said Lowe. "I had a small chat with Layton about is last week, because I think it'll be important for him. He is a goal scorer and has had moments. If there was a moment I needed him, with a couple of injuries, I wouldn't hesitate in playing him. We've got a plan for him and a project for him. That project will be to go out and play some games, but it's got to be the right club.

"We want someone who is going to create a lot of chances for him to score goals. We are not just going to send him somewhere. He's got a long-term contract, which will hopefully bring him to be a goal scorer one day for Preston North End. He's got it all. We won't be short of offers and have already had a few phone calls over him, but he's not just going to go anywhere. We want the right club and the right fit. I am sure there will be plenty of opportunities for him."

Lowe added: "Layton Stewart is a big project. He knows that; I've told him that. He's been excellent, travelling along with Josh Seary. He's had a good taste of it and is fitter and stronger - the fittest he's ever been. Going out and scoring some goals will be important for him I think, now that Emil (Riis) is back with the squad.

