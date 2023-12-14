Patrick Bauer

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe only has praise for out-of-favour defender Patrick Bauer - who could go out on loan in January.

The German has been at Deepdale since the summer of 2019, playing more than 100 games for the Lilywhites in that time. But, over the last 18 months Bauer has seen his game time dry up, with just two appearances made this campaign.

Liam Lindsay has been first choice in the heart of Preston's defence and as a result, Bauer has found himself down the pecking order. The centre-back's contract expires this coming summer and the 31-year-old may depart next month, should the right move come up. If that happens, though, Lowe will miss having a character like Bauer in and around the place.

"You know what? I am not going to say that I'm sorry like Pep (Guardiola) did about Kalvin Phillips," said Lowe. "But, Patrick is a fantastic pro and a fantastic person. His attitude and application on a daily basis is different class. I have not got a bad word to say about him. When I came through the door he was already in contract negotiations and I, as the manager, when he was playing for me, honoured the contract because I think it was fair to do that.

"There were some contracts that weren't honoured and people moved on. But, I felt in Patrick's case it was right to honour it. He was playing week-in-week-out and found it tough last season, not playing many games. He had a couple of issues, injuries and whatnot. But, when he has been called upon he's been different class. I said the same thing to Patrick, that if he was needed tomorrow I would play him, no issue.

"But, because of what we've got and because of the defenders we've got in the building already, he is behind the pecking order. So, I have mentioned to him about going out on loan and playing some games, because I think it's important for him. He doesn't want to just sit here and not travel. He's always given the option whether he wants to travel or stay - and nine times out of 10 he wants to come.

