Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe expects set-pieces to play a big part in the Lilywhites’ 2024/25 campaign.

The Lilywhites’ boss highlighted it as an area to improve, towards the end of last season. PNE moved swiftly to sign Sam Greenwood on loan from Leeds United. The 22-year-old’s delivery has stood out in pre-season and Lowe believes Preston will be a much greater threat, as a result.

“It will be, yeah, because you see the quality we’ve got,” said Lowe. “We got on the end of some good stuff, with the quality from Robbie (Brady), Sam and Whitey (Ben Whiteman) when he steps up - and Mads (Frokjaer). We have got some good quality players, who can put the ball in there.

“But, we’ve also got some quality defenders and attackers who can get their heads on it. Peter Murphy is working hard and studying, with the analysts, to try and get us as many good opportunities as we can. It’s getting the players in those areas. Hopefully they can pay off.”

One tactic which has been seen throughout pre-season is PNE using a box midfield. On Tuesday night, North End started with Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes and Sam Greenwood - Emil Riis led the line on his own.

Lowe has a whole host of options in the middle of the park, but also four strikers. The Preston boss kept his cards close to his chest when asked if he expects to tinker with both shapes, over the course of the campaign. But, the options at his disposal are viewed as a big positive.

“I am not going to give too much away, obviously,” said Lowe. “I don’t want to say what I am going to do, but we have got options. We finished the game with one ten and two strikers. We played one four and two running eights. So, we will see. We’ve got the quality now and we’ve got the players who can chop and change.