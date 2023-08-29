Preston North End's Manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has altered his tactics slightly this season, in order to try and suit his squad of players better.

The Lilywhites chief has spoken about North End’s brand of football on several occasions, ever since he took on the job in December 2021. Lowe arrived with a reputation of his teams playing entertaining, attacking football during his time at Plymouth Argyle and Bury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, with this campaign Lowe’s second full one at Deepdale, the Liverpudlian’s tune has changed somewhat - on the back of a season in which PNE were the league’s fourth lowest scorers. Club captain Alan Browne and defender Andrew Hughes have spoken about North End’s style this season, with Lowe looking to find the best winning formula.

"Yeah, we have," said Lowe, when asked if he has had to compromise some of his beliefs, tactically. "It is nice playing pretty football. We've got some good footballers, but they are good footballers in their own way. Not everyone can take the ball on the half-turn and pass it to the wing-back. So, what I don't want to do is ask players to do something they're not comfortable doing.

“As you've seen, we play a lot more in the opposition half - which is probably the best thing to do. And what we are doing is getting results by doing that. I thought some of our football in the second half (vs Swansea), in their half, was very good - some fantastic patterns of play and movement. So, we're not coming away from it, we just want to do it at the top end of the pitch rather than the back end."

Lowe added: “It’s just what we’re doing and how we’re going about our business, which is a little bit different, because we need to be. We need to make sure that we respect the teams that come and it’s not just all about us, playing silky football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is finding a way of winning football matches and that’s what we’re doing at the moment. But we’re not getting too carried away; it is a good start and the points tally is good for what we wanted, with a game to go. We’ll just keep doing the right things and hopefully we’ll get more.”

In the penultimate match of last season, when PNE were thrashed 4-1 at Sheffield United, Lowe delivered an explosive post-match interview - in which his side’s mentality was questioned. Having seen his team earn four points from losing positions already this season, North End’s boss is pleased to see a more resilient nature about his team.

"Yeah, of course," said Lowe. "The grit, determination and character of the players we've brought in - even Jack Whatmough coming on, heading and clearing balls. Duane looks small but is that little man, where he wants to get about you and be aggressive. Keano is a senior pro and Mads is a bit different - more calm and collected.