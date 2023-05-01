Ryan Lowe questions his Preston North End future and wants clarity on club ambitions after Sheffield United defeat

In an explosive post match interview following PNE’s 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United, Lowe said he doesn’t want to be stuck being ‘mediocre’ or managing a ‘mid table’ team.

The outburst came after Preston’s play-off hopes were ended, mathematically unable to finish in the top six after their heavy defeat at Bramall Lane.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe acknowledges the fans at the final whistle

Lowe spoke of his ambitions, after having to watch the Blades celebrate their promotion to the Premier League, and whether he could be the man to continue North End’s push for the top flight, should they want to be there.

“I've learnt loads since I've been here, I've got to learn and I've got to look at the games back and see where I can take it, if I can,” Lowe said. “At the end of the day I don't want to be a bang average, mediocre Championship manager.

"I want to progress, I want to get to the heights of where Sheffield United are going. But I want players who are going to follow suit. I think there have been a few players who have died down of late and that is not acceptable.

“My staff and everyone else associated want to do it, but, I'm not pinpointing anyone out, there have been times when we look back this season where we could have gone on and got results but we didn't. Whether that's a lack of mentality or a lack of quality, I don't know, but I'll have to have a look at it.

"The fact of the matter is I don't want to just be a mid table team. I've come to Preston North End to get them out of the division. I'm disappointed for the fans that I couldn't take it to the last game of the season.

"We've been criticised this season, rightly and wrongly, players and staff, and me, but these are moments that you have to take to try and get to the next stage but we haven't done that today.”

Lowe plans to have talks with North End director Peter Ridsdale, who is tasked with the day to day running of the club, to see what the future may hold for both parties.

He is not looking beyond the summer, and reassurances that his ambitions will be matched.

He said: “I'm not even considering next season at this moment in time, I need to go away and reflect on what I want to do also. I want people that are going to follow suit.

"I want to sit down and discuss that with Peter and see where we go. I don't want to be a good team in the Championship, I want to be a very good team and I think the way our lads are coached and the way we work, we should be a very good team and we just fell short a little bit.”

