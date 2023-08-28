Preston North End’s Andrew Hughes celebrates

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes believes the team are benefitting from a change in approach this season.

The Lilywhites have made a strong start to the Championship season, with Saturday’s win over Swansea City making it 10 points from the first four matches. Hughes’ header saw PNE level against the Swans, before Duane Holmes netted the second half winner at Deepdale.

In the build-up to last weekend’s match, club captain Alan Browne spoke to in-house media about this season’s tactics and the changes that have been made. North End are looking to get the ball forward quicker than before and play in the opposition half, which Hughes feels is working well.

“We’ve worked on it, where we’re trying to sustain the ball in the corners and not necessarily just fire stuff in, if there aren’t enough numbers,” he said. “I think, last season, we were caught in limbo a few times - whether to try and play out or not. I think we have simplified it, where we’ve just bumped Jordy on to try and win the headers.

“And I think it has worked, because we win quite a lot of second balls. So, it’s keeping the ball higher up, in their half. Don’t get me wrong, when it’s right to play we’ll play, but it’s not always right. Teams set a high press sometimes and you can’t always get it out from the back, so to go long is sometimes a good option.”

Hughes has been impressed by the new recruits at North End too, with Mads Frokjaer and Holmes involved in Saturday’s winner - while Will Keane continues to impress as the lone striker. North End’s number 16 sees a spirit about the team right now, which makes for a happy camp.

“They look like they’ve settled really well,” said Hughes. “Especially, Mads. He has had to move country and his family are not here, so it’s been quite a difficult turnover for him. Fair play, he looks like he has adapted really well. It’s good that Emil is here; those two get along really well. But we all get along anyway, so it’s all there. It’s a family at the minute.