Preston North End pulled off a hugely impressive away win over Norwich City on the weekend.

Ryan Lowe’s men won 3-2 to make it back-to-back wins, moving to within striking distance of the playoffs.

But in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding North End and their Championship rivals.

Take a look below.

WOODMAN REVELATION

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has explained how Premier League clubs had to be fended off to land goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. “He is [a serious buy] but I think it’s important we did that,” Lowe told LancsLive. “The noises coming from Preston fans and everyone else associated was that you lose Daniel Iversen and where do you go from there? It was one of my main priorities - to get a very good goalkeeper in and I’d been speaking to Freddie early on, when we had the chance to chat to him. It certainly helped with him being at the same agency as me I’m sure! It definitely did down the line, because it was a battle in itself with Premier League clubs on the phone to him when he was driving down here to sign. He told them no, that it was done and his mind and heart was set on it.” (LancsLive)

Advertisement Hide Ad

WILDER WANTED NAISMITH

Wilder is said to have seen his attempts to sign a freebie blocked during the summer. The now sacked Boro boss tried to sign Kal Naismith on a free transfer from Luton Town, according to Teesside Live, but the board blocked the deal. It’s claimed the board were not willing to offer a multi-year contract to an older player, with Naismith 30 years of age, and Bristol City got the deal done instead. (TeessideLive)

BLACK CATS WANT STRIKER

Sunderland are said to be looking for a striker to ease their issues up top. The Black Cats have struggled with injuries at the top end of the field, and Sky Sports presenter Tom White has claimed Sunderland are now pushing to sign a frontman. White didn’t say who, but he did mention it would be a free agent. (Tom White - Roker Report)

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY’S SAKALA EFFORTS

Burnley were willing to pay big to land Rangers star Fashion Sakala during the summer. According to The Athletic, the Clarets were aware to pay £2-4million to land Sakala, but they came up short. Rangers were not willing to do a deal, deciding to keep Sakala ahead of their return to the Champions League. (The Athletic)

BERGE EXIT LINKS