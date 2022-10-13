Preston North End striker opens up on psychologist's help to get him hitting top speed

Maguire had been out injured until recently, developing a problem with his soleus which is a muscle between the calf and Achilles.

He came back into the side off the bench against Sheffield United before following it up with back to back starts in the league for the first time in almost a year in the wins against West Brom and Norwich City.

With the mood around PNE buoyant over the summer, Maguire was forced to watch on as his teammates enjoyed bonding workouts in Liverpool and a pre-season trip to Spain to face La Liga side Getafe.

Preston North End's Sean Maguire and Norwich City's Marcelino Nunez.

“It was tough, definitely,” Maguire said.

"At the time I think I was the only one injured. You're looking up and seeing the boys on Instagram going to the boxing gym in Liverpool and going out to Spain, it can be tough.

"I found it an opportunity for myself to stay in the gym, I feel like I've bulked up a little bit. I've been put on a programme where they felt I needed to bulk up and I've felt the benefits from it. I've felt stronger, I think I look stronger anyway! The haircut as well, it's all come together! It's been a long road but I'm thankful to be back now.”

As Maguire set about getting himself back into top shape, he also looked to get a battle with himself in order.

After having hamstring issues in the past, the 28-year-old has found it harder to trust his body leading to him losing a yard of pace.

Over the summer he worked with both a sports psychologist and sprint coach to get to the bottom of his problems in order to get back to where he feels he should be, and the early signs are promising.

He said: “I've been talking to a psychologist which has helped. I do feel that it is all in my head because I feel fit and strong.

"It's just about getting over that moment, sometimes in the past when I do sprint for the ball it does bring me back to the moments where I've had hamstring injuries. Speaking to the sprint coach and the psychologist in the summer now, I have benefited.

"I've gone back to my old technique of running because I'd sprinted in a way that protected my hamstrings. Now I feel the benefits of it. When I came back from injury I hit the highest max speed in three years. It only gives me confidence because I know I can get back to where I was.

“With the psychologist, I was getting different answers and speaking to someone that you don't know and telling them how you actually feel about overcoming the issues I had with injuries.