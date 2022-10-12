Preston North End predicted XI for Bristol City Championship clash

Ryan Lowe’s side have won their last two games and are looking to make it three in a row at Ashton Gate.

They beat Norwich City 3-2 away on Saturday and they have another trip on teh cards as they head to fave Nigel Pearson’s side.

Preston will be without Troy Parrott and Jordan Storey with the former injured until after the World Cup and the latter suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Here’s how we think Lowe’s men will line up...

1. GK: Freddie Woodman An odd day for Woodman on Saturday as he conceded twice but there was nothing he could do about the goals, he should continue at Ashton Gate.

2. CB: Bambo Diaby With Jordan Storey suspended it could be the time to use Bambo Diaby for his first game this season, he was injured for the Carabao Cup games but the right footed centre back seems the obvious replacement.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay A man who has been in fine form this season, it's unlikely that Lowe will want to change his defence beyond what he is forced to do so he'll likely stick with Lindsay.

4. CB: Andrew Hughes After being ill over the last few games, and Greg Cunningham getting plenty of game time, Hughes could be in for a return to the side.