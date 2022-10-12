Preston North End predicted XI for Bristol City Championship clash
Preston North End travel to Bristol City this evening to face Bristol City in the Championship.
By Tom Sandells
34 minutes ago
Ryan Lowe’s side have won their last two games and are looking to make it three in a row at Ashton Gate.
They beat Norwich City 3-2 away on Saturday and they have another trip on teh cards as they head to fave Nigel Pearson’s side.
Preston will be without Troy Parrott and Jordan Storey with the former injured until after the World Cup and the latter suspended after picking up five yellow cards.
Here’s how we think Lowe’s men will line up...
Page 1 of 3