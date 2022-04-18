Ryan Lowe is seeing Preston North End's style of football emerge as his focus turns to Fulham clash

Although frustrated to have only got a point from Friday’s clash with Millwall at Deepdale, PNE manager Lowe felt some of the football his side played was very good.

Lowe’s tenure has seen North End collect 33 points from 21 Championship games, with tomorrow’s trip to Craven Cottage to play league leaders Fulham the next challenge.

It promises to be a big night on the bank of the River Thames with the Cottagers going in search of the win which would see them promoted back to the Premier League.

Preston North End skipper Alan Browne battles with Millwall's Murray Wallace at Deepdale

Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “You can see how we are trying to play, what we are trying to do.

"We are probably making between 400 and 500 passes a game now which is pleasing, we’re a football-based team which is my philosophy.

"The lads have bought into that, it’s exciting isn’t it?

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe applauds the fans at Deepdale after the Millwall game

"I don’t want us to play long football or into someone and off them, I want to play a brand of football which has been successful for me before.

"You can see what we are asking the players to do, just at times there is that last bit of quality missing, the final pass.

"Sometimes taking an extra touch would help, sometimes it is a case of making a pass a bit quicker.”

North End look likely to be without Alan Browne for the Fulham game, the skipper having been substituted in the 29th minute on Friday after taking a bang on the glute muscle.

They had a ready-made replacement in Ali McCann on the bench who came on and played very well in Browne’s attacking midfield role.

Brad Potts didn’t last the full game having returned to the side after a stomach bug. But he should be available tomorrow night.

Lowe said: “I thought Ali was fantastic when he came on. Browney wasn’t right with the injury so Ali was next on the roster.