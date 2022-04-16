Preston North End manager updates Emil Riis' injury situation ahead of clash with Premier League-chasing Fulham

Riis limped out of last week’s win over QPR late in the first half after suffering the injury scoring the opening goal.

The damage suffered by the 18-goal striker is not thought to be anything serious, nevertheless Lowe won’t risk throwing Riis back in too soon and potentially make the injury worse.

Speaking after the Millwall game, Lowe said: “We didn’t want to risk Emil. He’s been out on the grass running which tells me it isn’t too bad.

Preston North End striker Emil Riis

"We will see how he is on Sunday and Monday, then address it before the Fulham game.

"I don’t want to put him in too soon, he tears his hamstring and is out of eight weeks – taking it into the summer. I would rather wait.

"If he’s not right between now and the end of the season, he’s not right, but I’m hoping he is not far off.”

Sean Maguire was paired with Cameron Archer against Millwall, with Ched Evans replacing Maguire for the last 25 minutes.

Lowe likes the Maguire-Archer partnership in terms of how they combine but Maguire missed a great chance in the second half after exchanging passes with Archer and finding himself with only the keeper to beat.

"Seani does everything you want with his link-up and hold-up play, it’s just disappointing he didn’t score,” said Lowe.

"If you score that sets you off, I have said that to Seani many times.

"He scores some good goals in training but ultimately as a striker you are judged on goals in matches.

"If you want to score you will score. There was one with Cameron near the end that if he had thrown himself at it, he scores.

"It was a physical game for Cam. I thought Seani and Cam linked up well, then Ched came on to give us a little bit more of a physical presence.”

North End return to action on Tuesday night when they face Championship leaders Fulham at Craven Cottage.