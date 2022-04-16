Preston North End talking points as they fell short against Millwall

They led through a gift from the opposition, Murray Wallace turning the ball into his own net as Daniel Johnson sent a low cross into the box with Sean Maguire waiting.

Wallace made amends before the first half was over, sending a header past the outstretched Daniel Iversen and into the top corner.

Here are four talking points from the game.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson warms up in a Her Game Too t-shirt.

1. Wasteful whites.

PNE probably edged the game on the day, though they were forced to share the spoils.

They had better possession and also the better of the chances. North End, like they have so many times over the years, lacked a bit of cutting edge.

They lacked a little bit of craft or magic in front of goal, the final ball or finish just a little bit off. This season we have seen Cameron Archer produce a moment of magic but he had a poor game on Friday, elsewhere, they lacked just enough to prevent them taking maximum points.

They had 17 shots and none were particularly speculative.

Next up is Fulham, who will be promoted to the Premier League if they win – they will not afford PNE any luxuries.

2. Daniel Iversen.

It’s not the first time that Daniel Iversen has left onlookers amazed but he did it again on Friday.

A triple save kept the score at 1-1 in the first half. It is almost becoming normal for the Dane to pull off such exceptional feats and that is testament to his quality and consistency.

He is many PNE fans’ best goalkeeper of the modern era, and that is ahead of two England internationals.

We do not yet know if he will be back at Preston but anyone connected with the club will certainly hope he is.

Ali McCann got a good run out on Friday, much to the pleasure of the Lilywhites’ faithful.

The Northern Ireland international has found minutes, particularly in the middle of midfield, hard to come by.

He has been used at left and right wing back but rarely has been given the chance through the centre.

Alan Browne’s first half injury ended his game early and McCann was next off the rank.

He did well, he was positive and made some good tackles. That is nothing new. Ali McCann is good enough for the Championship, he is good enough to be in this PNE side, but so are Browne, Johnson and Ben Whiteman. We may now see a run of games for McCann down the middle, however.

4. Her Game Too.

Away from the pitch, it was an important game for PNE on Good Friday as they championed inclusion in football and made the clash with Millwall their ‘Her Game Too’ fixture.

It is intended to make football a better space for women to be involved and tackle sexist abuse that occurs.

It is an excellent campaign for the club to be a part of and follows on from their work in the week creating a safe space for Muslims to break their fast during Ramadam.