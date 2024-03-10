Russell Martin.

Southampton manager Russell Martin has admitted he would've liked to play Preston North End next week.

The Lilywhites were due to face the Saints on Wednesday night. But, four hours before kick-off at St Mary's, the game was postponed due to health and safety concerns. A huge fire had erupted in a factory right next to the home side's stadium.

That has left the two clubs, alongside the EFL, needing to find a new date to play each other. It is the international break after next weekend's fixtures, but Southampton have no game on the Saturday - while PNE head to Plymouth Argyle.

On whether next week is looking possible, Martin told the Daily Echo: "I don't think so - it would have been our preference. I think it would have been the club's and the police's preference to schedule it straight away, but I don't think it's Preston's preference.

"With how little time there is I think everyone has to be in agreement and they have Plymouth away next week so it's not their preference. You have to appreciate that and respect that. I would love the game to be next week but it looks very unlikely it will be next week."