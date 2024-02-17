Robbie Brady got the Preston North End comeback under way with a beautifully struck goal in the 39th minute

Robbie Brady’s time at Preston North End hasn’t exactly been plain sailing.

Despite more than 50 appearances for the Lilywhites following his 2022 move from Bournemouth, the Irishman has plenty of detractors at Deepdale.

However, many were eating humble pie today following the 32-year-old’s fabulous strike to kick-start a comeback against Blackburn Rovers.

Ryan Lowe’s side were trailling 2-0 to their Ewood Park visitors approaching half-time and in serious danger of relinquishing some impressive form and stats built up over recent weeks.

But then up stepped the left-sided midfielder with a glorious strike that had Deepdale fans on their feet. It kick-started PNE into gear and just five minutes later the hosts were back on level terms thanks to Emil Ris’ third goal in three games.

Unfortnately, Preston were unable to complete the comeback in the second half, with the score remaining 2-2 until the final whistle.

Nevertheless, it proved a good day for the much-maligned Brady on a personal note. And these PNE supporters on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to sing his praises following his vital contribution against John Eustace’s side.

@innyko1 wrote: ‘For the amount of stick Robbie Brady has taken this season from some of the fans, he deserved that goal and what a thing of beauty it was!! #pnefc’. @tom_coulston said: ‘Robbie Brady is my boy’, while @YM_1880 commented: ‘Robbie Brady class performance.. credit to the lad’.

@joesmith2610 added to the plaudits by saying: ‘Robbie Brady.. What a man’. And as the theme continued, @pottsssyyyy posted: ‘Fair play Robbie Brady. Who would have thought he had that in his locker’.