Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was satisfied with Saturday's 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers - even though he felt his side could've nicked the win.

The Lilywhites found themselves two-nil down inside 25 minutes, with Sammie Szmodics racing through and slotting home an early opener. Sam Gallagher then doubled the visitors' lead after finding himself one-on-one with Freddie Woodman.

Preston were the in-form team heading into the game and hope was restored by Robbie Brady, who picked out the top corner for 1-2 on 39 minutes. Before half time, the game was level as Emil Riis forced home among a crowd of bodies in the Blackburn box. North End were unable to find a winner in the end but there were plenty of positives for the Preston boss.

"It's a good point," said Lowe. "In a local derby, I think you have to pay the opposition some respect as well - which I always do. But it is frustrating, definitely, because when we got two goals back there was only team who looked like winning it. That was us, we were camped out in their half and we mixed it up a bit. We are disappointed with the two goals; both teams were out on their feet at the end. But look, when you are two goals down and get it back to 2-2, you have got to be pleased with a point.

"To be unbeaten, with three wins and two draws, the points are on the board. I thought the lads were fantastic, in sticking to it and it end up being a bit of a dogged performance doesn't it? It was heavy, the pitch and both teams were tired. The resilience and the character of them, to keep going - it was a great finish from Rob to get the first one and then Emil bundles the second one over. I was thinking 'okay, game on, let's go' and at half time we gave them some clear messages, to get on the front foot and be brave.

"We did that and limited them to two shots in the second half, which shows our intent to go and win the game. It was probably just lacking a moment in the final third, when bodies were tired. I don't want it to be disrespectful, but you could see the one team that was trying to push on and win - and that was us. They still had a threat on the counter and you've got to be careful, but I thought there was just going to be one more moment for us - especially at Deepdale, with a full house. So yeah, a point in the right direction, but a bit of frustration in there as well."

And on the importance of the calmness at 0-2 down, Lowe added: "That is the thing. You know what? There was calmness in the stadium from our fans as well, which is massively pleasing. In a local derby, it can easily get frustrated and that bodes well for the players - when there is a calmness in the stadium. If there is not, then there is not a calmness on the pitch. And then everyone stops being calm, but I just stood there and I knew.