John Eustace's side were two goals to the good at Deepdale, with Sammie Szmodics breaking the deadlock early on and Sam Gallagher doubling the lead. Robbie Brady then whipped a wonderful strike into the top corner on 39 minutes for PNE, before Emil Riis forced home for two apiece - before half time. Neither side were unable to find a winner in the second half, with clear-cut chances in short supply.