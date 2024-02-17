Preston North End came from behind to draw 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.
John Eustace's side were two goals to the good at Deepdale, with Sammie Szmodics breaking the deadlock early on and Sam Gallagher doubling the lead. Robbie Brady then whipped a wonderful strike into the top corner on 39 minutes for PNE, before Emil Riis forced home for two apiece - before half time. Neither side were unable to find a winner in the second half, with clear-cut chances in short supply.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale!
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
Was alert early doors to stop Gallagher, but then beaten twice in the second half as Blackburn got in behind. Got a hand to Szmodics' opener. Didn't really have a save to make after that.
2. Jordan Storey - 5.5
Szmodics got in behind and away from him for the opener, in some tough early exchanges for PNE. Settled after that and limited Rovers to few chances.
3. Liam Lindsay - 5.5
Another big shift and, like Storey, he improved as the game went on. Some key moments of defending but will be disappointed with his role in Gallagher's goal, even though there were appeals for offside.
4. Andrew Hughes - 6
Ran himself into the ground and battled hard after going off with an injury only a few days prior.