All three goals came in the second half, Jamal Lowe opening the scoring before Cameron Archer got North End level and Emil Riis scored the winner minutes from time.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker and sub Adam Smith were also sent off in the aftermath of PNE’s winner.

Here are four talking points from the game.

Preston North End players celebrate Emil Riis' match winning goal.

- A long time coming.

By completing the double over Bournemouth, Preston won their second home game under Ryan Lowe.

They had not taken all three points in PR1 since Lowe’s first game in charge, against Barnsley on December 11.

In that game Daniel Johnson and Alan Browne were the scorers, in this, the providers.

In the six games since the win over the Tykes, North End have played out five draws and lost once.

Their away form has been very good which has meant the home form had only to supplement their points production.

With the small matter of a local derby next up at home, that win came just at the right time.

- Getting into the game.

PNE did not start the game on Saturday as the better side, they struggled to string passes together and were largely camped inside their own half.

Scott Parker’s men on the other hand were knocking it around nicely, were comfortable in possession and were getting to second balls better.

That changed though as PNE got to grips with the game and with their opponents.

It is becoming a theme – not the poor start, instead weighing up the opposition.

It almost seems like Ryan Lowe has his men sit back a little, work out their opponents and then take over the game.

It is exceptional the way that North End can take over games despite looking a bit out of it, and it could be down to the coaching.

- Emil Riis.

North End’s Danish hotshot made it 17 goals for the season in all competitions on Saturday, and added another late winner to his collection.

There is clear frustration with Emil Riis that he is not starting more, Ched Evans and Cameron Archer it must be said are performing brilliantly and the 23-year-old is a real weapon from the bench.

He is what PNE have been waiting for for so long, a goal scorer. He’s still a little rough around the edges and that makes it all the more promising for the Dane.

- Bambo Diaby.

After over two years out of the game Bambo Diaby came in for his full Preston debut on Saturday – he was superb.

His performance was not that of someone who has been out of the game for as long as he has and it was clear the PNE supporters have already taken to him.

He entertaining on all fronts, kept quiet Bournemouth’s main striker in 21 goal striker Dominic Solanke, showed real composure and strength - and also gave some fans a bit of a scare as he found his feet!

His smile on pictures leading into the game and after the final whistle will only increase the affection North End fans have for him and he’s a solid player to back it up.