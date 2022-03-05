Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe felt victory over Bournemouth was a deserved one

Emil Riis scored PNE’s winner in the 89th minute, running on to a pass from Alan Browne to drive home a low finish.

The Cherries had taken the lead five minutes into the second half but Cameron Archer quickly equalised for the Lilywhites with the fifth goal of his loan spell.

Just before Riis scored, his fellow Dane Daniel Iversen had made a superb save at the other end to deny Nat Phillips.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Lowe celebrates Preston North End's victory against Bournemouth at Deepdale

The drama continued after the goal, with Bournemouth manager Scott Parker sent-off for something said to the fourth official.

Adam Smith, who had been substituted earlier, was also shown a red card and made to leave the bench.

North End manager Lowe said: “It was an excellent victory and thoroughly deserved I thought.

"Bournemouth are a fantastic team and they will go up, I’m sure of that. They are well coached and well managed, they have a fantastic manager and some excellent players.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker is shown the red card by referee Matt Donohue during his side's defeat to Preston North End

"We had to stick to the game plan which we did. To go a goal behind was disappointed but to get one back in the game so quickly was vital.

"I always believed with the attacking players we have got, we would create something and we created two good goals.

"In the first half it probably looked like Bournemouth were camped in our half, we knew that would be the case with them wanting loads of the ball, the way they interchange.

"They had two defenders up against our two strikers, their full-backs turn into flying wingers, and they can cause all kinds of problems.

"I thought we dealt with them well, I was pleased to go in 0-0 at half-time.

"During half-time I told the lads to have that little bit more belief, the game is there to win, that is what we did – we had that belief and firepower at the top end of the pitch to win.

"We haven’t had a home win for a bit so it feels nice.”

A few times North End have come from behind to take points and ideally Lowe doesn’t want that to become a habit.

Lowe said: "I don’t keep wanting us to have to come behind all the time but if it means winning 2-1 all the time I’ll take it!

"The goal we conceded was a bit of a case of ‘is it yours, is it mine’, then the kid stole in and it was a good finish.

"For us to have the attitude to think we are still in this game, is great.

"We scored a good equaliser. Cameron is a young player and today was the first time I had to shout at him but he’s in a man’s game, he has to be a bit stronger.

"His finesse in his finish was very good, that is why he is a Premier League player – he’s ours on loan.