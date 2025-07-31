Wycombe forward Richard Kone | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

PNE reportedly had a £3m bid for Richard Kone rejected by Wycombe Wanderers

The worst kind of transfer rumour is the one you allow yourself to get excited over - almost picturing the player in your club’s shirt - only for it to, fairly swiftly, come and go.

Unfortunately, sudden Preston North End links to Wycombe Wanderers talisman Richard Kone look likely to fall into that category. If not, the stick this particular piece inevitably gets will be absolutely merited, and welcomed. Because, at the end of the day, the Lilywhites will have made a very likable attacking addition.

The Ivorian, though, just has all the feel of one PNE won’t get. The mere mention of Swansea City also being interested will be enough for any Preston supporter to lose faith; the Welsh club are always seemingly beating North End to signings. Latest reports on social media are that the Swans have lodged a £4.5m offer.

PNE’s reported £3m bid is greater than any fee most will have anticipated from the Deepdale club; that would be almost £1m more than their record signing. And, in reality, a hardly insulting offer for a player out of contract next summer, who surely won’t be penning fresh terms at Adams Park.

Wycombe, though, are said to want £5m for Kone and you can hardly blame them, given the way the market, especially with strikers, has gone. The Chairboys saw Charlie Kelman snapped up by Charlton Athletic for a reported £3m, rising to £5m, with add-ons. Both were prolific in League One last year and Kone is 18 months younger.

One interesting factor is that the front man, even with his goal contribution last season, age and potential, hasn’t gone anywhere yet. This summer, surely, is the time for Wycombe to sell, or they risk losing out on a sizable financial boost. It’s therefore little surprise, perhaps, to see the speculation spread and transfer race seemingly heat up.

As is regularly made clear, North End’s budget is set and FFP has to be kept in line with. If there ever is a signing to push the boat out for, it’s a goal scorer with plenty of years ahead of them. You back the player to score goals and see their price tag double within 12-18 months.

Negativity is rife in football and it’s important to seek optimism where possible. In this instance, mind, that’s quite a a challenge. Similarly to Harrison Burrows last summer, Kone is a player you’d expect to see playing in the Championship next season. Maybe even in a white shirt this time; just not Preston’s.

