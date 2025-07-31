Cody Drameh | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

There has been plenty of transfer speculation around the Hull City defender

Cody Drameh is now being linked with a move to the Premier League following links to Preston North End.

The Lilywhites reportedly had a bid rejected for the Hull City full-back in June. Drameh has also been linked with Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, Watford and Charlton Athletic this summer, along with Scottish giants Rangers.

But, he is yet to depart Hull - whom he made 28 appearances for last season after signing upon the expiry of his Leeds United contract. The Tigers’ valuation was said to be around the £1million mark.

Now, Football Insider report that Crystal Palace have made contact with Hull over a potential deal for the 23-year-old - who has also played for Luton Town, Cardiff City and Birmingham City.

Amid the transfer speculation earlier this summer, Hull appointed Sergej Jakirovic as successor to Ruben Selles in the hot seat. The Bosnian recently discussed Drameh’s situation at the club.

He said: “He has trained very, very good. Cody has big abilities, and he can repeat them all day and all night, so it's very, very good for us. He's still a young player, and he also needs support.

“We have two very good options at the right full-back position. This (interest) is normal. He's young, he has potential and as I say, he can repeat (his actions all day), and this is modern football today."

Preston’s permanent swoop for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Odel Offiah looked to mark the end of their Drameh pursuit. Manager Paul Heckingbottom recently outlined his view that PNE are three players short - all of those attacking options.

