Ranked: All 59 matches of the Paul Heckingbottom era - from Burnley high to Plymouth Argyle low
Saturday was Paul Heckingbottom’s 50th league game in charge of Preston North End.
He celebrated his half-century as manager of the Lilywhites with three points at Derby County. On-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine scored a fine first half goal, which proved enough for PNE to run out winners at Pride Park.
Needless to say there have been up and downs so far under Heckingbottom’s stewardship, but things are very much looking upwards at present. This is his first full campaign at the club, having secured safety on the final day of last season.
Having been at every match since he took over at North End, we take on the challenge of ranking all X games of the Heckingbottom-era to date. Preston are back in action on Saturday as they host Bristol City.
Ranked: Paul Heckingbottom’s 59 games as PNE boss
- PNE 3-0 Burnley (FA Cup)
- PNE 2-1 Leicester
- Norwich 0-1 PNE
- Derby 0-1 PNE
- PNE 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday
- PNE 1-0 Ipswich
- PNE 1-0 Luton
- Watford 1-2 PNE
- Cardiff 0-2 PNE
- PNE 3-0 Watford
- PNE 2-1 Middlesbrough
- PNE 2-1 Portsmouth
- PNE 1-1 Fulham (Carabao Cup - 17-16 win pens)
- Harrogate 0-5 PNE (Carabao Cup)
- PNE 1-0 Hull
- PNE 1-0 Coventry
- PNE 2-1 Charlton (FA Cup)
- Bristol City 2-2 PNE
- Burnley 0-0 PNE
- Sunderland 1-1 PNE
- PNE 2-2 Middlesbrough
- PNE 1-1 Leeds
- PNE 0-0 Wycombe (FA Cup - 4-2 win pens)
- PNE 0-0 Sunderland
- Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 PNE
- PNE 0-0 Blackburn
- PNE 0-0 Burnley
- QPR 1-1 PNE
- Barrow 0-1 PNE (Carabao Cup)
- PNE 2-2 Norwich
- Plymouth 3-3 PNE
- PNE 1-1 West Brom
- Middlesbrough 1-1 PNE
- PNE 1-1 Millwall
- PNE 1-1 Stoke
- PNE 1-1 Derby
- PNE 1-1 Oxford
- Stoke 0-0 PNE
- PNE 0-0 Swansea
- PNE 2-2 Cardiff
- Luton 0-0 PNE
- PNE 2-3 Wrexham (Carabao Cup)
- Portsmouth 1-0 PNE
- Sheffield United 1-0 PNE
- Leeds 2-1 PNE
- Blackburn 2-1 PNE
- PNE 0-3 Aston Villa (FA Cup)
- PNE 1-3 Oxford
- Hull 2-1 PNE
- QPR 2-1 PNE
- PNE 1-2 QPR
- Coventry 2-1 PNE
- PNE 1-3 Bristol City
- PNE 0-3 Arsenal (Carabao Cup)
- Portsmouth 3-1 PNE
- Derby 2-0 PNE
- West Brom 3-1 PNE
- Millwall 3-1 PNE
- PNE 1-2 Plymouth
