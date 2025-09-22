The PNE manager was appointed in August 2024

Saturday was Paul Heckingbottom’s 50th league game in charge of Preston North End.

He celebrated his half-century as manager of the Lilywhites with three points at Derby County. On-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine scored a fine first half goal, which proved enough for PNE to run out winners at Pride Park.

Needless to say there have been up and downs so far under Heckingbottom’s stewardship, but things are very much looking upwards at present. This is his first full campaign at the club, having secured safety on the final day of last season.

Having been at every match since he took over at North End, we take on the challenge of ranking all X games of the Heckingbottom-era to date. Preston are back in action on Saturday as they host Bristol City.

Ranked: Paul Heckingbottom’s 59 games as PNE boss

PNE 3-0 Burnley (FA Cup) PNE 2-1 Leicester Norwich 0-1 PNE Derby 0-1 PNE PNE 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday PNE 1-0 Ipswich PNE 1-0 Luton Watford 1-2 PNE Cardiff 0-2 PNE PNE 3-0 Watford PNE 2-1 Middlesbrough PNE 2-1 Portsmouth PNE 1-1 Fulham (Carabao Cup - 17-16 win pens) Harrogate 0-5 PNE (Carabao Cup) PNE 1-0 Hull PNE 1-0 Coventry PNE 2-1 Charlton (FA Cup) Bristol City 2-2 PNE Burnley 0-0 PNE Sunderland 1-1 PNE PNE 2-2 Middlesbrough PNE 1-1 Leeds PNE 0-0 Wycombe (FA Cup - 4-2 win pens) PNE 0-0 Sunderland Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 PNE PNE 0-0 Blackburn PNE 0-0 Burnley QPR 1-1 PNE Barrow 0-1 PNE (Carabao Cup) PNE 2-2 Norwich Plymouth 3-3 PNE PNE 1-1 West Brom Middlesbrough 1-1 PNE PNE 1-1 Millwall PNE 1-1 Stoke PNE 1-1 Derby PNE 1-1 Oxford Stoke 0-0 PNE PNE 0-0 Swansea PNE 2-2 Cardiff Luton 0-0 PNE PNE 2-3 Wrexham (Carabao Cup) Portsmouth 1-0 PNE Sheffield United 1-0 PNE Leeds 2-1 PNE Blackburn 2-1 PNE PNE 0-3 Aston Villa (FA Cup) PNE 1-3 Oxford Hull 2-1 PNE QPR 2-1 PNE PNE 1-2 QPR Coventry 2-1 PNE PNE 1-3 Bristol City PNE 0-3 Arsenal (Carabao Cup) Portsmouth 3-1 PNE Derby 2-0 PNE West Brom 3-1 PNE Millwall 3-1 PNE PNE 1-2 Plymouth