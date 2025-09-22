Ranked: All 59 matches of the Paul Heckingbottom era - from Burnley high to Plymouth Argyle low

By George Hodgson
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:44 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 16:37 BST
The PNE manager was appointed in August 2024

Saturday was Paul Heckingbottom’s 50th league game in charge of Preston North End.

He celebrated his half-century as manager of the Lilywhites with three points at Derby County. On-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine scored a fine first half goal, which proved enough for PNE to run out winners at Pride Park.

Needless to say there have been up and downs so far under Heckingbottom’s stewardship, but things are very much looking upwards at present. This is his first full campaign at the club, having secured safety on the final day of last season.

Having been at every match since he took over at North End, we take on the challenge of ranking all X games of the Heckingbottom-era to date. Preston are back in action on Saturday as they host Bristol City.

Ranked: Paul Heckingbottom’s 59 games as PNE boss

  1. PNE 3-0 Burnley (FA Cup)
  2. PNE 2-1 Leicester
  3. Norwich 0-1 PNE
  4. Derby 0-1 PNE
  5. PNE 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday
  6. PNE 1-0 Ipswich
  7. PNE 1-0 Luton
  8. Watford 1-2 PNE
  9. Cardiff 0-2 PNE
  10. PNE 3-0 Watford
  11. PNE 2-1 Middlesbrough
  12. PNE 2-1 Portsmouth
  13. PNE 1-1 Fulham (Carabao Cup - 17-16 win pens)
  14. Harrogate 0-5 PNE (Carabao Cup)
  15. PNE 1-0 Hull
  16. PNE 1-0 Coventry
  17. PNE 2-1 Charlton (FA Cup)
  18. Bristol City 2-2 PNE
  19. Burnley 0-0 PNE
  20. Sunderland 1-1 PNE
  21. PNE 2-2 Middlesbrough
  22. PNE 1-1 Leeds
  23. PNE 0-0 Wycombe (FA Cup - 4-2 win pens)
  24. PNE 0-0 Sunderland
  25. Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 PNE
  26. PNE 0-0 Blackburn
  27. PNE 0-0 Burnley
  28. QPR 1-1 PNE
  29. Barrow 0-1 PNE (Carabao Cup)
  30. PNE 2-2 Norwich
  31. Plymouth 3-3 PNE
  32. PNE 1-1 West Brom
  33. Middlesbrough 1-1 PNE
  34. PNE 1-1 Millwall
  35. PNE 1-1 Stoke
  36. PNE 1-1 Derby
  37. PNE 1-1 Oxford
  38. Stoke 0-0 PNE
  39. PNE 0-0 Swansea
  40. PNE 2-2 Cardiff
  41. Luton 0-0 PNE
  42. PNE 2-3 Wrexham (Carabao Cup)
  43. Portsmouth 1-0 PNE
  44. Sheffield United 1-0 PNE
  45. Leeds 2-1 PNE
  46. Blackburn 2-1 PNE
  47. PNE 0-3 Aston Villa (FA Cup)
  48. PNE 1-3 Oxford
  49. Hull 2-1 PNE
  50. QPR 2-1 PNE
  51. PNE 1-2 QPR
  52. Coventry 2-1 PNE
  53. PNE 1-3 Bristol City
  54. PNE 0-3 Arsenal (Carabao Cup)
  55. Portsmouth 3-1 PNE
  56. Derby 2-0 PNE
  57. West Brom 3-1 PNE
  58. Millwall 3-1 PNE
  59. PNE 1-2 Plymouth

