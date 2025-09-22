QPR ran out 1-0 winners over Stoke City in last Saturday’s early kick-off

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End favourite Ben Pearson left QPR with his leg in a ‘right mess’ last weekend.

The 30-year-old was on the receiving end of a challenge which went viral across social media. It happened during Stoke City’s eventual 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearson went into a 50/50 challenge with Rs’ defender Amadou Mbengue in the first half at Loftus Road. Still images of the duel show the latter catching Pearson’s planted leg on the full.

The ex-PNE man received treatment and managed to carry on, before referee Tim Robinson resumed play with a dead ball. No card was shown to Mbengue, who joined QPR this summer from Reading.

Speaking post-match, Potters boss Mark Robins said: “(Mbengue) has made a right mess of his leg, a right mess. You can make of it what you will… I think the less said of it the better.”

Pearson made way at half-time, having been cautioned himself. Robins clarified in his post-match interview that was a mix of the booking and injury, while no reason had been given for the decision around Mbengue’s challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dermot Gallagher: “A really, really bad tackle.”

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch segment, he said: "It is a really, really bad tackle. His first touch is not good, the ball has run away and his instinct is, 'I have to get that ball back quickly'. He has lunged and caught the player with his studs on his ankle. The referee has stopped the game for an injury, rather than a foul."

Former Cardiff and Wolves striker Jay Bothroyd added: "That is ridiculous - one of the worst challenges we have seen this weekend. He is out of control and lunged and caught the player. The fact the referee has looked at that and does not even give a foul is crazy."